WATCH: Jordan Lesley Previews Towson

West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley gives some insight on the defense's woes

The West Virginia Mountaineers are searching for answers after a 0-2 start and will look to get in the win column Saturday versus Towson at 1:00 pm EST.

Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley met with the media discussed the overall defensive performance, scouting the young Mountaineer talent, fitting new pieces into the secondary and more.

