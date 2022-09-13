Skip to main content

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Previews Towson

West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley gives some insight on the defense's woes

The West Virginia Mountaineers are searching for answers after a 0-2 start and will look to get in the win column Saturday versus Towson at 1:00 pm EST. 

SeasonSummary_2022-Towson

Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley met with the media discussed the overall defensive performance, scouting the young Mountaineer talent, fitting new pieces into the secondary and more. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

DSC_5500
Football

Depth at RB Helps Diversify Offensive Looks

By Julia Mellett
2022-09-13 (7)
Football

WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews Towson

By Christopher Hall
2022-09-13 (1)
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Towson

By Christopher Hall
Ryan Crooks
WVU Mens Soccer

Men's Soccer Stays in Top-25, Crooks Honored

By Julia Mellett
DSC_6720
WVU Womens Soccer

Massey Passes Century Mark in Goal

By Julia Mellett
DSC_5330
Football

WVU Football Week 3 Injury Update

By Christopher Hall
Sean Martin
Football

Quick Hits: Possible Personnel Changes, Defensive Issues, Current Mindset + More

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18965159_168388579_lowres
Football

Neal Brown Voices Frustration, Explains What's Going Wrong

By Schuyler Callihan