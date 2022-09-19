WATCH: Jordan Lesley Previews Virginia Tech

The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) are on the road in week four to take on an old familiar rival in the Virginia Tech Hokies this (2-1) Thursday night at 7:30 with the action airing on ESPN.

Defensive Coordinator Jordan Lesley met with the media during the program's weekly press conference and discussed, the improvements made in the win over Towson, the next steps forward for the unit, prepping for playing in Blacksburg, and more.

