WATCH: JT Daniels Previews Kansas

West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels sat with the media and looked ahead to the home opener versus Kansas

The West Virginia University Mountaineers are looking to bounce back this Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks in the the Big 12 opener

Quarterback JT Daniels sat with the media and discussed the offenses performance in the season opener versus Pitt, taking hits in the pocket, timing with the receivers and more.

