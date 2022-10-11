Skip to main content

WATCH: Kaden Prather Previews Baylor

Kaden Prather spoke with media to preview this week's Baylor match-up.

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-3, 0-2) host the Baylor Bears (3-2, 1-1) Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. on FS1.

WR Kaden Prather sat with the media during the program's weekly press conference and discussed drop rate improvements, the Baylor defense, and how the team is approaching moving forward.

