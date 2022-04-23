Skip to main content

WATCH: Kaden Prather Spring Postgame

West Virginia sophomore receiver Kaden Prather discusses the conclusion of the spring practice period

The West Virginia football program held its annual Gold and Blue Spring Game Saturday afternoon where the Gold team, led by the perceived first string defense, topped the Blue team 22-21. 

Receiver Kaden Prather met with the media following the game. The sophomore gave his thoughts on the improvements in the receiver's room, difference in the new offense and more.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

IMG_1515
Football

Final Stats from WVU's 2022 Gold-Blue Spring Game

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
IMG_1535
Football

Quick Hits: Initial Thoughts of WVU's Spring Game

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
IMG_1618
Football

How to Watch the WVU Spring Game

By Schuyler Callihan7 hours ago
Randy Mazey
Baseball

WVU, Texas Tech Postponed

By Christopher HallApr 22, 2022
IMG_1492
Football

2022 WVU Spring Football Roster

By Christopher HallApr 22, 2022
USATSI_17346705_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

Former WVU Forward Seny N'diaye Chooses New School

By Schuyler CallihanApr 22, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-04-21T203950.704
Basketball

Remaining Options for WVU's Final Scholarship Spot

By Schuyler CallihanApr 22, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 10.18.25 PM
Basketball

WVU Adds South Dakota Transfer Kyah Watson

By Schuyler CallihanApr 22, 2022