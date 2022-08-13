WATCH: Lance Dixon Fall Camp Day 10

The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program hosted Fan Day Saturday Morning followed by an open practice on the tenth day of fall camp.

Linebacker Lance Dixon met with the media following practice and discussed his transition to WVU from Penn State, his offseason preparation, the strengths of the defense and more.

