WATCH: Lance Dixon Spring Practice Day 3

Linebacker Lance Dixon chats about his transfer to WVU and day three of the spring practice period

The West Virginia University football team held its third practice of the spring period Saturday morning. 

West Virginia linebacker Lance Dixon met with the media following day three of the spring practice period. He discussed his transfer to WVU, his responsibilities on defense, the difference between Penn State and West Virginia and more. 

