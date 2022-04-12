WATCH: Lee Kpogba Spring Practice No. 11

West Virginia middle linebacker Lee Kpogba met with the media for the first time as a Mountaineer

The West Virginia University football team held its ninth practice of the spring period Saturday inside the indoor practice facility.

Middle linebacker Lee Kpogba met with the media following practice. He discussed the transition to WVU, his path to Morgantown, NIL and more.

