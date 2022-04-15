WATCH: Matt Moore Spring Practice No. 12
West Virginia offensive line coach Matt Moore details the development up front
The West Virginia University football team held its 12th practice of the spring period on Thursday.
Offensive line coach Matt Moore met with the media following practice. He discussed the veteran leadership, Wyatt Milum and Brand Yates switching sides, finding depth and more.
