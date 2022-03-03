WATCH: Neal Brown 2022 Spring Media Luncheon

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown updates the state of the football program ahead of spring practice

West Virginia Mountaineers football head coach Neal Brown met with the media Thursday afternoon ahead of spring practice. He discussed the current roster, the additions to the coaching staff, the quarterback competition and more.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly