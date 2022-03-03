Skip to main content

WATCH: Neal Brown 2022 Spring Media Luncheon

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown updates the state of the football program ahead of spring practice

West Virginia Mountaineers football head coach Neal Brown met with the media Thursday afternoon ahead of spring practice. He discussed the current roster, the additions to the coaching staff, the quarterback competition and more. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Read More

Neal Brown
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown 2022 Spring Media Luncheon

By Christopher Hall
1 minute ago
USATSI_17569023_168388579_lowres (3)
Basketball

Huggins Has Earned the Right to Stay at WVU for as Long as He Wants

By Schuyler Callihan
2 hours ago
USATSI_17125742_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Huggins Regrets Redshirting Freshmen

By Schuyler Callihan
Mar 2, 2022
USATSI_17672469_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

A Couple Players May Sit vs TCU

By Schuyler Callihan
Mar 2, 2022
USATSI_17803135_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Kedrian Johnson Gives Update on Hip Injury

By Schuyler Callihan
Mar 2, 2022
Feb 26, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins argues a call during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Oklahoma Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Mar 1, 2022
Mar 1, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Pauly Paulicap, front, shoots as Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill, back, defends during the first half at Lloyd Noble Center.
Basketball

WATCH: Pauly Paulicap Oklahoma Postgame

By Christopher Hall
Mar 1, 2022
USATSI_17803237_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Oklahoma

By Schuyler Callihan
Mar 1, 2022