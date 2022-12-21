Skip to main content

WATCH: Neal Brown Breaks Down the 2023 Recruiting Class

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown gives some insight on the 2023 recruiting class

The first day of the early signing period for college football kicked off on Wednesday. 

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown met with the media following the announcement of the signees and analyzed the newest Mountaineers. 

