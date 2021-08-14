Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

WATCH: Neal Brown Discusses the First Team Scrimmage of Fall Camp

West Virginia held its first team scrimmage of the 2021 season
Author:
Publish date:

The West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown met with the media following the first team scrimmage of the 2021 season Saturday morning. He recapped the day with who stood out, the running game, miscues and more. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @WVUonSI and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

20210814_NealBrown
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Discusses the First Team Scrimmage of Fall Camp

Quarterback Jarrett Doege (2)
Football

Quick Hits: Some Good & Bad from WVU's First Scrimmage

Aug 13, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) defends against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during an NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Deuce and the Knicks Look to Bounce Back After Poor Shooting Performance

Screen Shot 2021-08-14 at 8.21.15 AM
Football

Winston Wright Jr. Expects a Big Year for WVU, Explains Number Change

Screen Shot 2021-08-14 at 7.45.19 AM
Area 304+

Analyzing WVU's Chances of Landing DE Tomiwa Durojaiye

USATSI_15295820_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

WATCH: David Long Intercepts A.J. McCarron

USATSI_15289769_168388579_lowres
noncategorized

REPORT: ACC, Big 10 & PAC 12 Discussing Alliance

Alonzo Addae
Football

Quick Hits: ShaDon Brown Pleased with Depth, Versatility of Secondary