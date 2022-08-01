Skip to main content

WATCH: Neal Brown Discusses the Opening Day of Fall Camp

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown gives some insight on day one of fall camp

Morgantown, WV - West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown took the podium Monday afternoon following the first day of fall camp and provided an update on the 130th edition of the WVU football team. 

Brown provided an update on Mountaineers returning from injuries, summer organized team activities, quarterbacks splitting reps, the running game and more. 

Sep 11, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown looks on from the sideline during the second quarter against the Long Island Sharks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
