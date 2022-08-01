WATCH: Neal Brown Discusses the Opening Day of Fall Camp

Morgantown, WV - West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown took the podium Monday afternoon following the first day of fall camp and provided an update on the 130th edition of the WVU football team.

Brown provided an update on Mountaineers returning from injuries, summer organized team activities, quarterbacks splitting reps, the running game and more.

