WATCH: Neal Brown Iowa State Postgame
HC Neal Brown spoke with media following the 31-14 final.
WVU head coach Neal Brown met with the media following tonight's 31-14 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.
Brown spoke of the offense's inabilities, 3rd down efficiency, Justin Johnson Jr., and playing complementary football.
WATCH: Dante Stills Iowa State Postgame
