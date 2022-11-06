Skip to main content

WATCH: Neal Brown Iowa State Postgame

HC Neal Brown spoke with media following the 31-14 final.

WVU head coach Neal Brown met with the media following tonight's 31-14 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

Brown spoke of the offense's inabilities, 3rd down efficiency, Justin Johnson Jr., and playing complementary football.

WATCH: Dante Stills Iowa State Postgame

WATCH: Sam James Postgame

