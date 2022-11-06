WATCH: Sam James Iowa State Postgame
WR Sam James spoke with the media following the 31-14 final.
WVU WR Sam James met with the media following tonight's 31-14 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.
James spoke of the offense's execution, roughing the punter penalties, and what needs to change in the final three games of 2022.
