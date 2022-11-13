WATCH: Neal Brown Oklahoma Postgame
After West Virginia's 23-20 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, HC Neal Brown sat down with the media.
HC Neal Brown met with the media following tonight's 23-20 win over the Oklahoma Sooners.
Brown spoke of the Oklahoma series history, play-calling, the Sooners' explosive plays, this week's practice tempos, and Casey Legg's clutch game winner.
