WATCH: Neal Brown Oklahoma Postgame

HC Neal Brown met with the media following tonight's 23-20 win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

Brown spoke of the Oklahoma series history, play-calling, the Sooners' explosive plays, this week's practice tempos, and Casey Legg's clutch game winner.

You can follow us on Facebook & Twitter for future coverage:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Julia Mellett - @JuliaMellett