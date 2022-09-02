WATCH: Neal Brown Postgame
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown addresses the media following the loss to Pitt
The West Virginia Mountaineers dropped the season opener to the No. 17 Pitt Panthers 38-31 Thursday night.
Head coach Neal Brown met with the media following the game and discussed the decision to punt the ball with six minutes remaining, starting quarterback JT Daniels performance, CJ Donaldson's debut and more.
