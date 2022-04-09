Skip to main content

WATCH: Neal Brown Practice No. 9

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown gave some insight on Saturday's scrimmage

The West Virginia football team held its ninth practice of the spring period Saturday inside the indoor practice facility. 

Head coach Neal Brown met with the media following practice. He listed the standouts from the scrimmage, the quarterback's development, broke down the secondary and more.  





