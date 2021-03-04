Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

WATCH: Neal Brown Pre-Spring Press Conference

West Virginia University Mountaineer football head coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss the team's spring schedule and his newly hired assistant coaches
Author:
Publish date:

On Thursday, West Virginia University Mountaineer football head coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss his upcoming plans for spring practice, his two new coaching hires in ShaDon Brown and Andrew Jackson and which young Mountaineers will make an impact in the 2021 season. 

The Mountaineers annual Gold and Blue Spring Game is scheduled for April 24th at 1:00 pm. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Neal Brown
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Pre-Spring Press Conference

USATSI_15619777_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Score Predictions for No. 6 West Virginia vs TCU

Feb 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard RJ Nembhard (22) dribbles against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
Basketball

Know Your Foe: TCU Horned Frogs

From Left to right: Sean Mahone (29), Dante Stills (55), Darius Stills (56), Tony Fields (1)
Football

Fields II and Stills Officially Receive NFL Combine Invites

A6sDtUTe
Recruiting

2023 Michigan OL Honored by “Big-Time” WVU Offer

OQACMgph 2
Recruiting

2022 Safety “Excited” to Receive Offer From WVU

9917895
Recruiting

2022 WR Shawn Miller Puts WVU in Top 5

Screen Shot 2021-03-03 at 1.44.53 AM
Recruiting

2022 LB Edwin Kolenge Details Why West Virginia Made His Top 8 Schools