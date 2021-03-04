WATCH: Neal Brown Pre-Spring Press Conference

West Virginia University Mountaineer football head coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss the team's spring schedule and his newly hired assistant coaches

On Thursday, West Virginia University Mountaineer football head coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss his upcoming plans for spring practice, his two new coaching hires in ShaDon Brown and Andrew Jackson and which young Mountaineers will make an impact in the 2021 season.

The Mountaineers annual Gold and Blue Spring Game is scheduled for April 24th at 1:00 pm.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly