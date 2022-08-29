WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Pitt
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown breaks down the Pitt Panthers
On Monday, West Virginia University football coaching staff and players met with the media ahead of the season opener versus the No. 17 Pitt Panthers Thursday night with kickoff scheduled for seven o'clock at Acrisure Stadium.
Head coach Neal Brown opened the weekly press conference with his thoughts on Pitt, the depth chart, communications along the sidelines and more.
