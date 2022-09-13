WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Towson
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown chats with the media ahead of the Mountaineers matchup vs. Towson
The West Virginia Mountaineers are searching for answers after a 0-2 start and will look to get in the win column Saturday versus Towson at 1:00 pm EST.
Head coach Neal Brown met with the media on Tuesday for the program's weekly press conference and discussed the state of the program, the defensive miscues, team mistakes, JT Daniels success and more.
