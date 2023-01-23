Skip to main content

WATCH: Neal Brown Speaks on the State of the Program

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown evaluated the 2022 season, talked about the incoming transfers, changes to the coaching staff and more

The West Virginia University football program finished the 2022 season with a frustrating 5-7 record and missed the postseason for the first time since 2019. 

Head coach Neal Brown addressed the media to conclude the 2022 season, following a tumultuous end of a regular season that saw the dismissal of athletic director Shane Lyons and the incoming of newly hired director of Athletics Wren Baker. He talked about the offseason changes to the coaching staff, expectations on both sides of the ball and more. 

