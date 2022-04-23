WATCH: Neal Brown Spring Game Postgame

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown gives his thoughts on the conclusion of the spring practice period

The West Virginia football program held its annual Gold and Blue Spring Game Saturday afternoon where the Gold team, led by the perceived first string defense, topped the presumed first string offense, the Blue team 22-21. Quarterbacks, Garrett Greene, Will Crowder and Nicco Marchiol rotated between the two teams.

Head coach Neal Brown met with the media following the scrimmage. He gave his overall thoughts on the afternoon, discussed all three quarterbacks, installing the Air Raid and more.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly