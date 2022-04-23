Skip to main content

WATCH: Neal Brown Spring Game Postgame

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown gives his thoughts on the conclusion of the spring practice period

The West Virginia football program held its annual Gold and Blue Spring Game Saturday afternoon where the Gold team, led by the perceived first string defense, topped the presumed first string offense, the Blue team 22-21. Quarterbacks, Garrett Greene, Will Crowder and Nicco Marchiol rotated between the two teams. 

Head coach Neal Brown met with the media following the scrimmage. He gave his overall thoughts on the afternoon, discussed all three quarterbacks, installing the Air Raid and more.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

JAMES GMITER
Football

WATCH: James Gmiter Spring Postgame

By Christopher Hall3 minutes ago
CHAD SCOTT POSTGAME
Football

WATCH: Chad Scott Spring Postgame

By Christopher Hall6 minutes ago
KADEN PRATHER POST
Football

WATCH: Kaden Prather Spring Postgame

By Christopher Hall22 minutes ago
IMG_1515
Football

Final Stats from WVU's 2022 Gold-Blue Spring Game

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
IMG_1535
Football

Quick Hits: Initial Thoughts of WVU's Spring Game

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
IMG_1618
Football

How to Watch the WVU Spring Game

By Schuyler Callihan8 hours ago
Randy Mazey
Baseball

WVU, Texas Tech Postponed

By Christopher HallApr 22, 2022
IMG_1492
Football

2022 WVU Spring Football Roster

By Christopher HallApr 22, 2022