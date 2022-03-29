WATCH: Neal Brown Spring Practice Day 4

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown gives some insight heading into the second week of the practice period.

West Virginia football is heading into the second week of the spring practice period.

Head coach Neal Brown met with the media following practice and brokedown this weeks practice schedule, early standouts, preparing to play Pitt, and more.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly