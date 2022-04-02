WATCH: Neal Brown Spring Practice Day 6

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown gives insight on the team's progress after wrapping up the second week of spring practice

The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program held day six of the spring practice period Saturday morning.

Head coach Neal Brown met with the media following practice and discussed the team's overall performance, quarterback play, his vision for the program and more.

