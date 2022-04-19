WATCH: Neal Brown Spring Practice No. 13

Head coach Neal Brown provides an update as the Mountaineers head into the final week of the spring practice period

The West Virginia football program held its thirteenth practice of the spring period Tuesday morning.

Head coach Neal Brown met with the media following practice. He evaluated the standouts from last week's practices, gave some insight on the structure of the Gold and Blue Spring Game, the highlights through 13 practices and more.

The annual Gold and Blue Spring Game will kickoff at 1:00 pm Saturday, April 23.

