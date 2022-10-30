WATCH: Neal Brown TCU Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4) fell 41-31 to the TCU Horned Frogs (8-0, 5-0) Saturday afternoon.

Head coach Neal Brown met with the media postgame to discuss pass interference, TCU's explosive plays, and an updated injury report.

