Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Neal Brown UCF Postgame Press Conference

West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown provides instant analysis of the win against the UCF Knights

Christopher Hall

Neal Brown UCF Post Game.mp4
Neal Brown UCF Post Game.mp4 /

The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-5, 5-3) knocked off the UCF Knights (4-7, 2-6) Saturday evening 31-21.

Head coach Neal Brown sat with the media following the game and gave an immediate evaluation of all three phases, discussed running back CJ Donaldson's first start of the season, seniors playing their final game at Mountaineer, and more.

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football