WATCH: Neal Brown UCF Postgame Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown provides instant analysis of the win against the UCF Knights
The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-5, 5-3) knocked off the UCF Knights (4-7, 2-6) Saturday evening 31-21.
Head coach Neal Brown sat with the media following the game and gave an immediate evaluation of all three phases, discussed running back CJ Donaldson's first start of the season, seniors playing their final game at Mountaineer, and more.
