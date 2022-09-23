WATCH: Neal Brown Virginia Tech Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineer football team (2-2) handled the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-2) 33-10 on Thursday night in Blacksburg, Va.

Head coach Neal Brown met with the media following the win and discussed running back stats, defensive line improvement, the game's momentum-shifting plays, and pre-snap adjustments.

