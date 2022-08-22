WATCH: Neal Brown's Final Preseason Press Conference

The West Virginia University Mountaineer football team has entered "mock" game week where the team simulates game week in preparation of the season opener.

Head coach Neal Brown met with the media on Monday and discussed the remaining preseason schedule, evaluated the final scrimmage, briefly chatted about the depth chart, quarterbacks and more.

