WATCH: Nick Kwiatkoski Gives Back to His Hometown Bethel Park

The former WVU linebacker renovates the locker room of his old stomping grounds
Author:
Publish date:

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker and former West Virginia standout Nick Kwiatkoski renovating the locker room of his hometown high school Bethel Park.

Unfortunately, Kwiatkoski could not be there in person to witness the player's reaction due to the Raiders OTA's, but the Bethel Park staff made a video to show their appreciation of his generosity. 

As a safety, Kwiatkoski signed with West Virginia in 2011 before ultimately moving to linebacker. He led the team in tackles from 2013-15 and finished his career with 303 tackles, including 34 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, along with six interceptions. 

The Chicago Bears drafted Kwiatkoski in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, where he spent his first four seasons in the NFL, accumulating 184 tackles, 13 TFL's and six sacks. His final year in Chicago was a breakout year, hitting career highs, 76 tackles, and three sacks on the season before the Las Vegas Raiders signed him as a free agent last year. In his first year as a Raider, he registered 81 tackles and a sack. 

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) reacts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
