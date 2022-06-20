WATCH: Players React to Country Roads Uni's

On Monday, The West Virginia University Athletics department released the new football uniforms the Mountaineers will wear when they take the field in the renewal of the Backyard Brawl against the Pitt Panthers on September 1 at Heinz Field.

Head coach Neal Brown addressed the team during summer workouts on "West Virginia Day" and in celebration of the state succeeding from the Virginia and the Confederacy and becoming the 36th State of the Union, unveiled the "Country Roads" uniforms to the team.

Players erupted at the site of no. 22 walking out onto Mountaineer Field. Brown explained West Virginia's roads were placed inside the numbers and the wider gold and blue pant striping resembles the center line markings found on the roadway's used to travel to Mountaineer games.

The jersey has a blend of the new and the traditional. The new 'West Virginia font' introduced by Nike in 2019 is used to spell out West Virginia above the numbers on the front of the jersey in blue with blue numbers outlined with the old gold while blue state outline rests prominently on the side of the helmet with a gold flying WV placed within.

“The football series with Pitt is one of the oldest and best rivalries in college football, and there was great sportsmanship and camaraderie between the two schools to get this game back on the schedule,” WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said in a release by the University. “The game is a win for both schools, and we took this opportunity to showcase the renewal with a special uniform that not only highlights the country roads of West Virginia, but the proximity between the two universities connected by Interstate 79.”

“It will be neat for our players to wear this special edition Country Roads uniform and to experience the rivalry with Pitt. This game is good for college football, and I know our players and coaches are looking forward to visiting Heinz Field and renewing this historic game," added Neal Brown.

