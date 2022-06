A new set of threads has been released.

West Virginia and Pitt will reignite the Backyard Brawl on September 1st at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Today, on "West Virginia Day", the Mountaineers unveiled a new uniform that they will wear for the Backyard Brawl.

