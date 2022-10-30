Skip to main content

WATCH: Sam James TCU Postgame

WR Sam James spoke with media following the 41-31 loss to No. 7 TCU.

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4) fell 41-31 to the TCU Horned Frogs (8-0, 5-0) Saturday afternoon.

GAMESummary_22-tcu-fb

WR Sam James met with the media postgame to discuss pass interference, scoring opportunities, momentum shifts, and filling the injury gaps.

