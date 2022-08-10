Skip to main content

WATCH: Sam James WVU Football Fall Camp Day 8

West Virginia receiver Sam James talked with the media after the eighth practice of fall camp

The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program held its eighth day of fall camp Wednesday afternoon. 

Receiver Sam James met with the media following practice and chatted about returning kickoffs and punts, his success on the field this offseason, the quarterbacks and more. 

