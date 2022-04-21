Skip to main content

WATCH: Sean Reagan Spring Practice No. 14

West Virginia tight ends coach Sean Reagan gives some insight on the group's role within the new offense

The West Virginia football program held practice number 14 of the spring period Thursday morning. It was the last practice before the annual Gold and Blue Spring Game this Saturday at Mountaineer Field scheduled for 1:00 pm. 

Tight ends coach Sean Reagan provided some insight on the development of his group, the transition to air raid, and more.

