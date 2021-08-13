Sports Illustrated home
WATCH: ShaDon Brown Following Day 7 of Fall Camp

Co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown met with the media after practice No. 7
Author:
Publish date:

Co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown met with the media following the seventh practice of fall camp on Friday. He discussed the versatility among the defensive backs, depth, Mountaineers that have stepped in practice and more. 

