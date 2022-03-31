WATCH: ShaDon Brown Spring Practice Day 5

Defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown provides an update on the secondary

The West Virginia football program held day five of the spring practice on Thursday.

Defensive back coach ShaDon Brown met with the media for the first time during the 2022 spring practice period. He discussed the personnel in the secondary, developing corners and more.

