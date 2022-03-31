Skip to main content

WATCH: ShaDon Brown Spring Practice Day 5

Defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown provides an update on the secondary

The West Virginia football program held day five of the spring practice on Thursday.

Defensive back coach ShaDon Brown met with the media for the first time during the 2022 spring practice period. He discussed the personnel in the secondary, developing corners and more. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Untitled design (3)
Football

Neal Brown Comments on Akheem Mesidor's Departure

By Schuyler Callihan9 minutes ago
Tony Washington Spring Practice Day 5
Football

WATCH: WR Coach Tony Washington Spring Practice Day 5

By Christopher Hall16 minutes ago
South Dakota women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit holds the Summit League trophy and game net after winning the tournament for the third year running on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Women Summit League Championship
Football

WVU Names Dawn Plitzuweit as new Women's Basketball Coach

By Christopher Hall40 minutes ago
USATSI_16754948_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

BREAKING: Akheem Mesidor Enters Transfer Portal

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
Garret, Will, Nicco
Football

Neal Brown Gives Early Thoughts on QB Battle

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
Randy Mazey
Baseball

West Virginia's Winning Streak Upended at Pitt

By Christopher Hall17 hours ago
WVU Basketball
Recruiting

JUCO All-American Enjoys Visit to WVU, Calls it 'a Dream Opportunity'

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-30 at 12.41.49 PM
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU CB Commit Cameron Calhoun

By Schuyler CallihanMar 30, 2022