WATCH: Taijh Alston Fall Camp Day 3

West Virginia defensive lineman Taijh Alston met with the media following day three of fall camp

The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program held its third practice of fall camp Wednesday morning.

Defensive lineman Taijh Alston met with the media following the third practice of fall camp and discussed his offseason workout, his motivation for the game of football and more.

