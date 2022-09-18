Skip to main content

WATCH: Tony Mathis Jr. Towson Postgame

West Virginia running back Tony Mathis Jr. converses about the early success on offense

The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) handled the Towson Tigers (2-1) 65-7 Saturday afternoon. 

Running back Tony Mathis Jr. met with the media following the win and discussed the offenses overall performance, CJ Donaldson's early success, the confidence JT Daniels brings to the offense and more.

