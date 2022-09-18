WATCH: Tony Mathis Jr. Towson Postgame
West Virginia running back Tony Mathis Jr. converses about the early success on offense
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) handled the Towson Tigers (2-1) 65-7 Saturday afternoon.
Running back Tony Mathis Jr. met with the media following the win and discussed the offenses overall performance, CJ Donaldson's early success, the confidence JT Daniels brings to the offense and more.
