WATCH: Tony Washington Fall Camp Day 7

The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program held its seventh day of fall camp Monday afternoon.

Receivers coach Tony Washing met with the media following practice and discussed the overall performance of the receivers through the early stages of fall camp, Bryce Ford-Wheaton's leadership, Sam James practice performances and more.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly