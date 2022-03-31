Skip to main content

WATCH: WR Coach Tony Washington Spring Practice Day 5

West Virginia receivers coach Tony Washington evaluates the receiving corps

The West Virginia football program held day five of the spring practice on Thursday. 

Newly hired receivers coach Tony Washington met with the media for the first time following the morning's practice. He discussed moving to Morgantown, his thoughts on the receiving corps, evaluates individual receivers and more. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

South Dakota women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit holds the Summit League trophy and game net after winning the tournament for the third year running on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Women Summit League Championship
Football

WVU Names Dawn Plitzuweit as new Women's Basketball Coach

By Christopher Hall24 minutes ago
USATSI_16754948_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

BREAKING: Akheem Mesidor Enters Transfer Portal

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
Garret, Will, Nicco
Football

Neal Brown Gives Early Thoughts on QB Battle

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
Randy Mazey
Baseball

West Virginia's Winning Streak Upended at Pitt

By Christopher Hall16 hours ago
WVU Basketball
Recruiting

JUCO All-American Enjoys Visit to WVU, Calls it 'a Dream Opportunity'

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-30 at 12.41.49 PM
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU CB Commit Cameron Calhoun

By Schuyler CallihanMar 30, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-30 at 12.06.46 PM
Recruiting

BREAKING: WVU Lands Commitment from 2023 Corner

By Schuyler CallihanMar 30, 2022
WVU Pro Day 2022
Football

2022 WVU Pro Day Results + Quotes

By Christopher HallMar 30, 2022