WATCH: WR Coach Tony Washington Spring Practice Day 5

The West Virginia football program held day five of the spring practice on Thursday.

Newly hired receivers coach Tony Washington met with the media for the first time following the morning's practice. He discussed moving to Morgantown, his thoughts on the receiving corps, evaluates individual receivers and more.

