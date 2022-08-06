Skip to main content

WATCH: WVU Football Fall Camp Day Five

Get a glimpse of the Mountaineers during day 5 of fall camp

Tomorrow, the West Virginia football team puts on full pads.

Today, though, the team went to work perfecting drills and working on fundamentals. 

Though footwork and hand placements were the emphasis, the atmosphere at the Steve Antoline Family Practice Field was electric.

This video showcases the defensive backfield, running backs, tight ends, the offensive and defensive lines, quarterbacks, the specialists, and team stretches.

