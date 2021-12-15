WATCH: WVU QB Commit Nicco Marchiol Signs LOI

Class of quarterback Nicco Marchiol made his commitment official signing his letter of intent to West Virginia University Wednesday morning.

"For the next three to four years, I'm going to be playing football for West Virginia University," said Marchiol on Stadium before explaining his decision to commit to WVU."

"I think the feel of family and the feel of, you know what they say, don't commit to coaches, commit to schools, and I think I've done a really good job of finding a place that has a need for me and a place I can really start a culture and a really build a winning culture around the team. So, it's a really good opportunity for me and for the '22 class that's coming in with me," said Marchiol."

Marchiol was named the Gatorade Arizona Player and Max Preps Arizona Player of the year after throwing for 2,690 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Prep Football Centennial At Hamilton

The Hamilton High School product attributed his success to his father, Ken.

"He's been my best friend since I started playing football. He was my youth coach since I was five years old, and I owe all this here to him. He put me in the situations to be great, and all I needed to do was perform, so I owe it all to him. He's been my biggest supporter since day one. There's no more joy than seeing him being excited after my successes. Soo, to have a guy like that in my life, it's made me a better person, and it's made the people around me better people. It's such a blessing."

