WATCH: WVU Unveils New State-of-the-Art Locker Room

West Virginia football released a video of the team's updated and renovated locker room just moments ago. Have yourself a look, this is top notch stuff right here.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

For an update on the Mountaineers from day two of camp, click here.

Caleb Saunders/WVU Football

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.