WATCH: WVU Unveils New State-of-the-Art Locker Room

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia football released a video of the team's updated and renovated locker room just moments ago. Have yourself a look, this is top notch stuff right here.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

For an update on the Mountaineers from day two of camp, click here.

WVU00494
Caleb Saunders/WVU Football

