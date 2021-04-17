WATCH: Zach Frazier Following Spring Practice No. 11

West Virginia center Zach Frazier met with the media following the 11th practice of the spring period.

West Virginia center Zach Frazier met with the media following the 11th practice of the spring period.

The annual Gold and Blue Game is scheduled to kickoff Saturday, April 24, at 1:00 pm.

