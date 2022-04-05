WATCH: Zach Frazier Spring Day No. 7

The West Virginia University football team held the seventh practice of the spring period Tuesday morning.

Center Zach Frazier met with the media following practice. He discussed the transition into the new offense, his role as a leader, returning all five offensive line starters, improvements and more.

