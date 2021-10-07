    • October 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    Watkins Enters the Transfer Portal

    West Virginia BANDIT enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
    Author:

    On Thursday, West Virginia BANDIT Eddie Watkins entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to Rivals. 

    The redshirt freshman had two appearances this season, coming against LIU and Virginia Tech. His one career tackle was in the LIU matchup. 

    Watkins earned a 2019 4A Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State First Team selection after finishing his senior year at Hillcrest Highs School with 66 tackles and 10 sacks.

    He was rated a three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.

