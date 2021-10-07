Watkins Enters the Transfer Portal

On Thursday, West Virginia BANDIT Eddie Watkins entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to Rivals.

The redshirt freshman had two appearances this season, coming against LIU and Virginia Tech. His one career tackle was in the LIU matchup.

Watkins earned a 2019 4A Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State First Team selection after finishing his senior year at Hillcrest Highs School with 66 tackles and 10 sacks.

He was rated a three-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly