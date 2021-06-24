Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting WVU's 2021 LG Order

Taking an early look at how the left guard spot may shake out for the Mountaineers this fall.

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking a look at each position group and giving our way-too-early depth chart projections. Today, we move onto the left guards.

WVU Football - Caleb Saunders

Starter - James Gmiter

Despite only having 20 games of experience, Gmiter is considered to be the elder statesman on the offensive line. He's played in the most career games at WVU and for the most part, he's been rock solid. His best quality? You don't hear his name too much which is a good thing as an offensive lineman. Should Gmiter piece together two more solid seasons in a West Virginia uniform, he will put himself in a great position to play at the next level.

Backup - Ja'Quay Hubbard

Hubbard could push for a starting spot but it won't be at left guard as Gmiter has that spot all locked up. Thankfully, Hubbard is a versatile lineman that can move around a little bit and line up at different positions.

During his time at Virginia, Hubbard only saw action in two games playing against Pitt and William & Mary. At 6'5", 335 lbs, Hubbard brings much-needed depth to a West Virginia offensive line that needs to continue to make strides following last season.

To begin the season, it might be challenging for Hubbard to claim a starting spot but he should be one of the first guys that is rotated in.

