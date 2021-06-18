Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting WVU's 2021 QB Order

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking a look at each position group and giving our way-too-early depth chart projections. Today, we begin with the quarterbacks.

Starter - Jarret Doege

The 2020 season was a bit of a wild one for West Virginia starting quarterback, Jarret Doege. There were several games where his decision-making was not the best and struggled to be efficient but there were also several games where he was doing everything he needed to do but wasn't getting any help from his receivers as they kept dropping the ball. In ten games last year, Doege tossed for 2,587 yards, 14 touchdowns, four interceptions, and completed 63.9% of his passes. Look for those numbers to increase especially with a full 12-game schedule. I understand the fascination of having a young, dual-threat quarterback like Garrett Greene taking over the job but right now, Doege gives the Mountaineers the best chance to win. Experience goes a long way in college football and Doege has plenty of it. Now, it will be about taking his game to the next level and becoming one of the top quarterbacks in the Big 12 Conference. If he can do that, West Virginia could be fighting for a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

Backup - Garrett Greene

Garrett Greene's potential is through the roof but he has a long way to go, especially as a passer. Although it was a small sample size, Greene was not very sharp in the Gold-Blue spring game completing just 8 of his 16 pass attempts for 103 yards and one interception. He's dynamic with the ball in his hands as a runner and if he can become more consistent throwing the football, he's going to be a problem for Big 12 defenses in the future. Keep in mind, Greene didn't have a full offseason to really get a full grasp of the offense and to work with his receivers last spring. Being able to have that this year should help his development and make him one step closer to becoming the next signal-caller for WVU.

3rd string - Will Crowder

The true freshman will likely end up redshirting in 2021 unless he is forced into action due to injuries. Crowder may not have the same athletic ability that Greene has but he does have a much stronger arm. He's more of a natural passer that athleticism-wise is somewhere in between Doege and Greene and moves around very similar to former WVU QB Will Grier. If Greene continues to have struggles in the passing game, Neal Brown may turn to Crowder to be the future.

